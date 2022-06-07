SES AI (NYSE:SES) & mPhase Technologies (OTCMKTS:XDSL) Head-To-Head Comparison

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) and mPhase Technologies (OTCMKTS:XDSL – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.5% of SES AI shares are held by institutional investors. 47.2% of mPhase Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for SES AI and mPhase Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SES AI 0 0 0 0 N/A mPhase Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SES AI and mPhase Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SES AI N/A N/A -$11.54 million N/A N/A mPhase Technologies $30.67 million 0.28 $1.67 million N/A N/A

mPhase Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than SES AI.

Volatility and Risk

SES AI has a beta of 3.17, indicating that its share price is 217% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, mPhase Technologies has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SES AI and mPhase Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SES AI N/A -33.99% -8.36% mPhase Technologies 0.42% 1.18% 0.65%

Summary

mPhase Technologies beats SES AI on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

SES AI Company Profile (Get Rating)

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

mPhase Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

mPhase Technologies, Inc. provides artificial intelligence and machine learning focused technology products and related services. It offers mPower EV Charging Network; and Consumer Engagement Platform to understand behavior patterns of consumers and allows the retailers to make these just in time offers available to the end consumer as they travel. mPhase Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

