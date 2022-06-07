SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3,150.00.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on SGSOY. HSBC cut SGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.
Shares of SGS stock opened at $23.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.44. SGS has a 52 week low of $23.59 and a 52 week high of $33.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.
SGS Company Profile
SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources and Knowledge.
