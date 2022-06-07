SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3,150.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SGSOY. HSBC cut SGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get SGS alerts:

Shares of SGS stock opened at $23.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.44. SGS has a 52 week low of $23.59 and a 52 week high of $33.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.5118 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%.

SGS Company Profile (Get Rating)

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources and Knowledge.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.