Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 659.17 ($8.26).

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHB. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.02) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Monday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.09) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

SHB opened at GBX 605.02 ($7.58) on Tuesday. Shaftesbury has a fifty-two week low of GBX 528 ($6.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 668.50 ($8.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.58, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 6.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 591.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 600.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Shaftesbury’s previous dividend of $4.00. Shaftesbury’s payout ratio is currently 0.06%.

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

