Shanta Gold Limited to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.10 (LON:SHG)

Shanta Gold Limited (LON:SHG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shanta Gold stock traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 9.35 ($0.12). 755,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,359,709. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 10.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 9.44. Shanta Gold has a 1-year low of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 17.40 ($0.22). The company has a market capitalization of £98.01 million and a PE ratio of -18.70.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 32 ($0.40) price objective on shares of Shanta Gold in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Shanta Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold in Tanzania. Its flagship asset is the New Luika gold mine property located in Songwe district of Southwestern Tanzania. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Saint Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

