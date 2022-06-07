Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €136.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €136.00 ($146.24) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €160.00 ($172.04) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Monday. Warburg Research set a €144.00 ($154.84) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €147.00 ($158.06) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($118.28) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($86.02) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe stock opened at €96.34 ($103.59) on Tuesday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a fifty-two week low of €65.28 ($70.19) and a fifty-two week high of €182.00 ($195.70). The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion and a PE ratio of -23.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is €84.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is €99.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.02.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

