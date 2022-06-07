Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €136.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €136.00 ($146.24) price target by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 41.17% from the company’s previous close.

SAE has been the topic of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €144.00 ($154.84) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($86.02) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($134.41) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €80.00 ($86.02) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($118.28) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

Shares of SAE stock opened at €96.34 ($103.59) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.02, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.21. Shop Apotheke Europe has a fifty-two week low of €65.28 ($70.19) and a fifty-two week high of €182.00 ($195.70). The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €84.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €99.97.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.