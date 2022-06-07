Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €136.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €136.00 ($146.24) price target by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 41.17% from the company’s previous close.
SAE has been the topic of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €144.00 ($154.84) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($86.02) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($134.41) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €80.00 ($86.02) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($118.28) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday, May 12th.
Shares of SAE stock opened at €96.34 ($103.59) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.02, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.21. Shop Apotheke Europe has a fifty-two week low of €65.28 ($70.19) and a fifty-two week high of €182.00 ($195.70). The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €84.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €99.97.
Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.
Read More
- Cisco Systems Stock is Enroute Higher
- Affirm Holdings Stock: Buy Now, Gain Later
- MarketBeat Podcast: Is Staying the Course Still The Best Investing Strategy?
- CrowdStrike earnings and revenue beat forecasts, stock falls
- Ryder System, Inc: The Most Interesting Play In Logistics
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.