Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Given New €136.00 Price Target at Barclays

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from €138.00 ($148.39) to €136.00 ($146.24) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SAEYY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe from €175.00 ($188.17) to €160.00 ($172.04) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Baader Bank raised shares of Shop Apotheke Europe to a “buy” rating and set a €110.00 ($118.28) price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shop Apotheke Europe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

Shop Apotheke Europe stock remained flat at $$10.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $20.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.27.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

