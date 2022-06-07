Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Given New €136.00 Price Target at Barclays

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from €138.00 ($148.39) to €136.00 ($146.24) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
SAEYY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe from €175.00 ($188.17) to €160.00 ($172.04) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Baader Bank raised shares of Shop Apotheke Europe to a “buy” rating and set a €110.00 ($118.28) price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shop Apotheke Europe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.33.
Shop Apotheke Europe stock remained flat at $$10.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $20.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.27.
Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shop Apotheke Europe (SAEYY)
- It’s Time To PLAY With Dave & Buster’s
- Seagate Technology: Improved Fundamentals & Recovering Technicals
- It’s A Sweet Time To Buy The J.M. Smucker Co.
- Don’t Rush Out To Buy G-III Apparel
- Target’s Warning Is Dire News For The S&P 500
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.