Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.03.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SIEN shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Sientra from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Sientra from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Sientra in a report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sientra from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sientra from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIEN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Sientra by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8,325 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Sientra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Sientra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Sientra by 3,231.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Sientra by 135.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIEN opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $63.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.13. Sientra has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $9.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.58.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.08). Sientra had a negative return on equity of 498.54% and a negative net margin of 71.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sientra will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

