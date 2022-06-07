Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) PT Lowered to C$1.50 at Jefferies Financial Group

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$2.15 to C$1.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.

SMT has been the subject of several other research reports. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$2.75 price target on shares of Sierra Metals in a research note on Friday, May 13th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Sierra Metals from C$1.90 to C$1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$3.50 price target on shares of Sierra Metals in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.95.

SMT stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.20. The company had a trading volume of 346,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,762. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.55. Sierra Metals has a 12-month low of C$1.01 and a 12-month high of C$4.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$196.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.18.

Sierra Metals ( TSE:SMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$78.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$85.93 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sierra Metals will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

