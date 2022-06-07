Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) CEO Sells $811,880.30 in Stock

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 5,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total value of $811,880.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,288.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $150.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,682. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 8.40. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.22. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.78 and a twelve month high of $211.98.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 266.91%. The business had revenue of $233.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SLAB. StockNews.com began coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $205.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $208.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $205.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 177.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

