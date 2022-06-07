Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $263.42 Million

Equities analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) will report sales of $263.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $251.16 million to $285.54 million. Silicon Motion Technology posted sales of $221.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Silicon Motion Technology.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.19. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company had revenue of $242.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SIMO. Susquehanna cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.38.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,496,316 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $99,946,000 after acquiring an additional 67,956 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 788,897 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $52,713,000 after purchasing an additional 58,907 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 740,077 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $70,329,000 after purchasing an additional 16,375 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 643,896 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $42,957,000 after buying an additional 12,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 608,035 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $40,629,000 after buying an additional 86,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $91.58 on Tuesday. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52-week low of $58.86 and a 52-week high of $98.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.62 and a 200 day moving average of $80.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.44%.

About Silicon Motion Technology (Get Rating)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.