Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the asset manager on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group has increased its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a payout ratio of 33.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group to earn $2.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.7%.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock opened at $20.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $299.18 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.44. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $22.68.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group ( NASDAQ:SAMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $33.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.75 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 14.72%. On average, research analysts predict that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SAMG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 140.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 44.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the first quarter valued at $186,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 184.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. 45.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

