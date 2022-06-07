Simone Wu Sells 697 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) Director Simone Wu sold 697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $44,426.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,850 shares in the company, valued at $372,879. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ALRM traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.60. The company had a trading volume of 155,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,415. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.99 and a 1-year high of $94.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 71.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.89. The company has a quick ratio of 7.46, a current ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $70.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America began coverage on Alarm.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 9,583.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 1,420.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Alarm.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

