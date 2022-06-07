Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Skillsoft Corp. delivers digital learning, training and talent solutions. The company democratizes learning through an intelligent learning experience and a customized, learner-centric approach to skills development with resources for Leadership Development, Business Skills, Technology and Developer, Digital Transformation and Compliance. Skillsoft Corp., formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp II, is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Skillsoft alerts:

SKIL has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Skillsoft in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Skillsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Skillsoft from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

NASDAQ:SKIL opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. Skillsoft has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $12.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $176.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.26 million. Research analysts expect that Skillsoft will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Naspers Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Skillsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $457,500,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Skillsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,102,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Skillsoft by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,797,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,896,000 after purchasing an additional 48,727 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Skillsoft by 171.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,351,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Skillsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $10,679,000. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

About Skillsoft (Get Rating)

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skillsoft (SKIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Skillsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.