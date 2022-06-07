SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Director John M. Presley Sells 2,930 Shares

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) Director John M. Presley sold 2,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $75,535.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,396.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

SMBK stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.97. The company had a trading volume of 26,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,998. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.05. The company has a market cap of $438.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $28.63.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 21.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.46%.

Several research firms recently commented on SMBK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SmartFinancial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMBK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SmartFinancial by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,177,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,206,000 after buying an additional 139,990 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in SmartFinancial by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 234,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,059,000 after buying an additional 48,582 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in SmartFinancial by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 570,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,598,000 after buying an additional 43,800 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 178.1% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 28,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael increased its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 138,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 27,897 shares in the last quarter. 49.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other segments.

