SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Director John M. Presley Sells 3,540 Shares

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) Director John M. Presley sold 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $92,110.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,000.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ SMBK traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.97. 26,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,998. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $28.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.82 million, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 21.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SmartFinancial by 4.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,037,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,808,000 after buying an additional 45,460 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 116.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 44.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 17,737 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in SmartFinancial by 15.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the period. 49.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SMBK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

SmartFinancial Company Profile (Get Rating)

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other segments.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.