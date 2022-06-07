Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.67–$0.59 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $756.00 million-$761.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $752.60 million.Smartsheet also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.21–$0.19 EPS.

NYSE SMAR traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,657,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,281. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.02. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $33.25 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.10 and a beta of 1.59.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMAR. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.00.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Megan Hansen sold 10,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $593,089.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.62 per share, for a total transaction of $496,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,703 shares of company stock worth $1,301,076 over the last three months. 4.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 56.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 7,598 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 20.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.