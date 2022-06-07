Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

NYSE SMAR traded up $1.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.73. 47,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,091,441. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.95 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.02. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $33.25 and a 1 year high of $85.65.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 29.45% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The business’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 1,125 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $61,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.62 per share, for a total transaction of $496,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,076 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,891 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth about $100,048,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares in the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,082,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeneq Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

