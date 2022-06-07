Snowflake (SNOW) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW):

6/2/2022 – Snowflake is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock.

5/26/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $322.00 to $295.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/26/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $218.00 to $158.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/26/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $300.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/26/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $250.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/26/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $280.00 to $230.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/26/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $385.00 to $180.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

5/26/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $300.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/26/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $370.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/26/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $225.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/26/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $232.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/26/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $210.00 to $185.00.

5/26/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $240.00 to $120.00.

5/26/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $300.00 to $175.00.

5/24/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $359.00 to $183.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/24/2022 – Snowflake was upgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $255.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $325.00.

5/23/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $390.00 to $280.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/23/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $260.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/23/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $230.00 to $150.00.

5/23/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $390.00 to $280.00.

5/20/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $313.00 to $218.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $355.00 to $322.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/18/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $370.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/17/2022 – Snowflake was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Snowflake Inc. provides software solutions. The Company develops database architecture, data warehouses, query optimization and parallelization solutions. Snowflake Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

5/10/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $350.00 to $300.00.

5/4/2022 – Snowflake was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $199.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Snowflake Inc. provides software solutions. The Company develops database architecture, data warehouses, query optimization and parallelization solutions. Snowflake Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

4/25/2022 – Snowflake is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $335.00 to $289.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SNOW stock traded up $3.19 on Tuesday, hitting $131.26. 5,804,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,456,152. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $112.10 and a one year high of $405.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.21 and a beta of 1.86.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Snowflake by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,843,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,093,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,885 shares during the period. SC US Ttgp LTD. lifted its position in Snowflake by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 13,709,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,929 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,379,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,250 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Snowflake by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,122,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,004,000 after acquiring an additional 306,258 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 6,841,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,655,000 after acquiring an additional 821,100 shares during the period. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

