Solas Capital Management, Llc Sells 69,932 Shares of Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Stock

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) major shareholder Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 69,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $490,922.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,485,408 shares in the company, valued at $24,467,564.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Solas Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Epsilon Energy alerts:

On Thursday, June 2nd, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 70,567 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $498,908.69.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 32,889 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total transaction of $234,827.46.

On Friday, May 27th, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 51,550 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $367,036.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 18,857 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $132,941.85.

On Monday, May 23rd, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 26,472 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $185,833.44.

On Monday, May 16th, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 19,000 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $134,900.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 18,457 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total value of $130,860.13.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 13,000 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $91,650.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 12,658 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $89,492.06.

On Thursday, May 5th, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 31,642 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $237,315.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPSN traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.06. The company had a trading volume of 381,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,697. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day moving average is $6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.84 million, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.20. Epsilon Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $7.99.

Epsilon Energy ( NASDAQ:EPSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.80 million during the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 30.93%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Epsilon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPSN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Epsilon Energy by 11.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 714,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 74,550 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Epsilon Energy by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 39,389 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Epsilon Energy by 1,029.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 31,330 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 67,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 27,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Epsilon Energy during the third quarter worth $152,000. 48.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Epsilon Energy (Get Rating)

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States. It operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. The Company has natural gas production in the Marcellus in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas production in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Epsilon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epsilon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.