Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) will announce ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Soleno Therapeutics’ earnings. Soleno Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.20) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Soleno Therapeutics.
Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08).
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 4.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 18,185 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 482.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 868.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 116,378 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 846,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 145,012 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 67.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 365,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 147,594 shares during the period. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.43. Soleno Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $1.23.
Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release, a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome, which is being evaluated in an ongoing Phase III clinical development program.
