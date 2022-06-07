Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) will announce ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Soleno Therapeutics’ earnings. Soleno Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.20) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Soleno Therapeutics.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 4.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 18,185 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 482.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 868.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 116,378 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 846,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 145,012 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 67.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 365,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 147,594 shares during the period. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.43. Soleno Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $1.23.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release, a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome, which is being evaluated in an ongoing Phase III clinical development program.

