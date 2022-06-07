Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Director Joanna Coles Sells 905 Shares

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) Director Joanna Coles sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total transaction of $20,534.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,759.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Joanna Coles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Joanna Coles sold 905 shares of Sonos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $25,077.55.

NASDAQ:SONO traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.11. 2,176,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,071,391. Sonos, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.92 and a 1 year high of $42.57. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.37.

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Sonos had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The company had revenue of $399.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 71.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Sonos from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Sonos from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Sonos from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

