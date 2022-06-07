Sopheon plc (SPE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.25 on July 8th

Sopheon plc (LON:SPE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON SPE opened at GBX 558.50 ($7.00) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £59.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Sopheon has a 12 month low of GBX 530 ($6.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,000 ($12.53). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 593.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 744.39.
Sopheon Company Profile (Get Rating)
