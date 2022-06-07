Sopheon plc (SPE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.25 on July 8th

Sopheon plc (LON:SPE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON SPE opened at GBX 558.50 ($7.00) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £59.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Sopheon has a 12 month low of GBX 530 ($6.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,000 ($12.53). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 593.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 744.39.

Sopheon plc designs, develops, and markets software products with associated implementation and consultancy services in North America and Europe. The company's software solutions include Accolade, an enterprise management solution; and ROI Blueprints, a project management solution. Its solutions provide support for innovation planning, road mapping, idea and concept development, process and project management, project and portfolio management, and resource planning, as well as analytics, collaborative workflow, product lifecycle management, portfolio optimization, stage-gate automation, capital expenditure management, strategic initiative management, and strategic planning.

