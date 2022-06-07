SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities. SOPHiA GENETICS SA is based in BOSTON. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SOPHiA GENETICS from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock opened at $3.51 on Tuesday. SOPHiA GENETICS has a twelve month low of $3.49 and a twelve month high of $19.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.32 million and a P/E ratio of -2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.93.

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $10.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 million. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative net margin of 204.31% and a negative return on equity of 37.98%. As a group, analysts predict that SOPHiA GENETICS will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the 1st quarter worth $16,205,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,499,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,588,000 after acquiring an additional 57,450 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 881,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,428,000 after acquiring an additional 58,930 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,889,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.64% of the company’s stock.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a healthcare technology company. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, products, and services are used by hospital, laboratory, and biopharma worldwide.

