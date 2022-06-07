South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “South32 Limited is a resources company. The Company primarily produces alumina, aluminium, coal, manganese, nickel, silver, lead and zinc. South32 Limited is based in Perth, Australia. “

SOUHY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on South32 from GBX 300 ($3.76) to GBX 320 ($4.01) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of South32 from GBX 340 ($4.26) to GBX 325 ($4.07) in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of South32 from GBX 260 ($3.26) to GBX 250 ($3.13) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of South32 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, South32 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.40.

South32 stock opened at $18.33 on Tuesday. South32 has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $20.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.55 and its 200 day moving average is $16.13.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, Hermosa, and South Africa Energy Coal segments.

