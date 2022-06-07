South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of South32 from GBX 340 ($4.26) to GBX 325 ($4.07) in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South32 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of South32 from GBX 300 ($3.76) to GBX 320 ($4.01) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of South32 from GBX 260 ($3.26) to GBX 250 ($3.13) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.40.

Get South32 alerts:

OTCMKTS:SOUHY opened at $18.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.13. South32 has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $20.48.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, Hermosa, and South Africa Energy Coal segments.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.