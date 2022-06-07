S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $285.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 14.91% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “S&P Global remains vulnerable to proceedings, investigations and inquiries with respect to the ratings provided, leading to legal charges, damages or fines. Growth initiatives, higher compensations and incentives raise the company's expenses. Decreasing current ratio is not desirable as it indicates that the company may have problems meeting its short-term debt obligations.Partly due to these headwinds, the stock has declined in the past year. However, S&P Global remains well poised to gain from growing demand for business information services. Buyouts help innovate, increase differentiated content and develop new products. Effective management execution has helped it generate solid cash flow which is utilized for growth initiatives. Dividend payments and share buybacks boost investors confidence and positively impact earnings per share.”

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on S&P Global from $419.00 to $401.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.60.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $334.95 on Tuesday. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $311.87 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The stock has a market cap of $113.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $369.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $406.54.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total value of $1,475,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,157 shares of company stock worth $2,911,877. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 273.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

