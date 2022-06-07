SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential downside of 15.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SPTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday. CL King began coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.88.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

Shares of SpartanNash stock opened at $34.46 on Tuesday. SpartanNash has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.45.

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. SpartanNash’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 8,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SpartanNash during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SpartanNash during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SpartanNash during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

About SpartanNash (Get Rating)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.