Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.22-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $330.00 million-$350.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $357.55 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPWH. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.67.

Shares of SPWH stock opened at $9.19 on Tuesday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $18.05. The firm has a market cap of $403.26 million, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average of $11.24.

Sportsman’s Warehouse ( NASDAQ:SPWH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $309.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.17 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 6.72%. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 21.1% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 93,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 16,299 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2,367.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 75,254 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter valued at $641,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter valued at $244,000.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

