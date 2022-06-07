SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.72% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SPX Corporation (NYSE: SPXC) is, along with its subsidiaries, a diversified, global supplier of infrastructure equipment with scalable growth platforms in heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), detection and measurement, and engineered solutions. HVAC solutions offered include cooling towers, residential and commercial boilers and comfort heating products. The detection and measurement products encompass underground locators and inspection equipment, fare collection systems, communication technologies and specialty lighting. Within the engineered solutions platform, SPX Corporation is a leading manufacturer of medium and large electrical transformers, as well as cooling towers and heat exchangers for industrial applications. With operations in 15 countries and approximately $1.5 billion in annual revenue, SPX offers a wide array of highly engineered products with strong brands. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX Corporation employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide. “

Get SPX alerts:

SPXC has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded SPX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE SPXC opened at $52.86 on Tuesday. SPX has a 12-month low of $41.66 and a 12-month high of $68.24. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.82.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. SPX had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 33.11%. The firm had revenue of $307.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SPX will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SPX by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,946,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,207,000 after purchasing an additional 104,221 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPX by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,769,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,640,000 after purchasing an additional 29,958 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPX by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,612,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,650,000 after purchasing an additional 64,267 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in SPX by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,159,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,190,000 after acquiring an additional 25,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in SPX by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,123,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

SPX Company Profile (Get Rating)

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPX (SPXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.