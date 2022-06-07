SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.28), Fidelity Earnings reports. SRAX had a negative return on equity of 64.17% and a negative net margin of 78.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. SRAX updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SRAX opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.41. SRAX has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $7.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRAX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SRAX by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 36,083 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in SRAX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SRAX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in SRAX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SRAX by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SRAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th.

SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.

