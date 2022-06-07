SSE plc (LON:SSE) Insider Purchases £127.33 in Stock

SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Rating) insider Alistair Phillips-Davies acquired 7 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,819 ($22.79) per share, with a total value of £127.33 ($159.56).

Alistair Phillips-Davies also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SSE alerts:

On Tuesday, May 31st, Alistair Phillips-Davies sold 59,061 shares of SSE stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,756 ($22.01), for a total transaction of £1,037,111.16 ($1,299,638.05).

LON SSE traded down GBX 18.50 ($0.23) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,801.50 ($22.58). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,639,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,268,685. SSE plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,445.50 ($18.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,935.50 ($24.25). The company has a market capitalization of £19.23 billion and a PE ratio of 6.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,812.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,683.19.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be issued a GBX 60.20 ($0.75) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from SSE’s previous dividend of $25.50. SSE’s payout ratio is 0.29%.

SSE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($25.06) target price on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($25.06) price target on shares of SSE in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup upgraded SSE to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,829 ($22.92) target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised SSE to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,690 ($21.18) to GBX 2,200 ($27.57) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,823 ($22.84).

SSE Company Profile (Get Rating)

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.