Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $858.39 Million

Analysts expect Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) to report sales of $858.39 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Stantec’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $886.63 million and the lowest is $832.88 million. Stantec posted sales of $739.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stantec will report full-year sales of $3.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.45 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stantec.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $829.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.14 million. Stantec had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 14.24%.

Several research firms recently commented on STN. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Stantec from C$81.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$69.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stantec in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.15.

Shares of NYSE:STN opened at $46.45 on Tuesday. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1391 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STN. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Stantec by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,225,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $614,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,982 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stantec in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,716,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Stantec by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,894,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,777,000 after buying an additional 1,013,877 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Stantec in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,496,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Stantec by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,644,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,529,000 after buying an additional 772,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

