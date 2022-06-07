Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $399.78 Million

Brokerages forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) will announce $399.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $391.55 million and the highest is $408.01 million. Star Bulk Carriers posted sales of $311.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Star Bulk Carriers.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.25. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 51.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS.

SBLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBLK. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 49.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBLK opened at $32.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.26. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $33.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is 82.81%.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

