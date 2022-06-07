Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $399.78 Million

Brokerages forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) will announce $399.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $391.55 million and the highest is $408.01 million. Star Bulk Carriers posted sales of $311.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Star Bulk Carriers.
Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.25. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 51.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBLK. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 49.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of SBLK opened at $32.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.26. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $33.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is 82.81%.
Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile (Get Rating)
Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK)
- DoubleVerify Holding Stock attempts a Double Bottom
- Teladoc Health Stock is Pricing Right
- The Key Number That Explains Why CrowdStrike May Power Higher
- Two Consumer Staples With Bright Outlook For Dark Times
- 3 Precious Metals ETFs to Play the Commodities Boom
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.