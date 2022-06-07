Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.64 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLDGet Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $5.64 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.07 and the lowest is $4.65. Steel Dynamics posted earnings of $3.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 65.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $21.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.24 to $26.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $12.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.92 to $16.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLDGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.58 by $0.44. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 69.88%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STLD. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.25.

Steel Dynamics stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.79. 2,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,105,007. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.64. Steel Dynamics has a 52 week low of $50.54 and a 52 week high of $100.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.02%.

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 5,040 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $420,890.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 724,034 shares in the company, valued at $60,464,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,835,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 52.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,383,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,866,000 after buying an additional 1,163,597 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 183.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,166,000 after buying an additional 893,705 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,820,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,154,201,000 after buying an additional 801,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,198,000 after buying an additional 800,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

