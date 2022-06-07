Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.55-$0.57 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $991.99 million.

Shares of NYSE STVN opened at €16.48 ($17.72) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €17.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is €18.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Stevanato Group has a 12-month low of €13.35 ($14.35) and a 12-month high of €29.18 ($31.38).

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported €0.12 ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of €0.11 ($0.12) by €0.01 ($0.01). Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of €212.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €212.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stevanato Group will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stevanato Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €24.44 ($26.28).

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 25.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

