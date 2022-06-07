Steven Tsavaris Acquires 2,000 Shares of Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB) Stock

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Rating) Chairman Steven Tsavaris bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $19,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 300,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,871,011.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Ponce Financial Group stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $9.22. 2,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $227.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.81. Ponce Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $11.25.

Ponce Financial Group (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $19.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million. Ponce Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 15.54%. On average, research analysts predict that Ponce Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on PDLB shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Ponce Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ponce Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ponce Financial Group by 342.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 16,559 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ponce Financial Group by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 8,590 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ponce Financial Group by 88,172.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 15,871 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ponce Financial Group by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ponce Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 29.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company for Ponce Bank that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including demand accounts, NOW/IOLA accounts, money market accounts, reciprocal deposits, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family investor-owned, one-to-four family owner-occupied, multifamily and nonresidential, construction and land, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans; lines of credit; and paycheck protection program.

