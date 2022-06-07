Steven Tsavaris Acquires 2,000 Shares of Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB) Stock

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Rating) Chairman Steven Tsavaris bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $19,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 300,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,871,011.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of Ponce Financial Group stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $9.22. 2,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $227.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.81. Ponce Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $11.25.
Ponce Financial Group (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $19.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million. Ponce Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 15.54%. On average, research analysts predict that Ponce Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ponce Financial Group by 342.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 16,559 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ponce Financial Group by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 8,590 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ponce Financial Group by 88,172.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 15,871 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ponce Financial Group by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ponce Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 29.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ponce Financial Group (Get Rating)
Ponce Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company for Ponce Bank that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including demand accounts, NOW/IOLA accounts, money market accounts, reciprocal deposits, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family investor-owned, one-to-four family owner-occupied, multifamily and nonresidential, construction and land, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans; lines of credit; and paycheck protection program.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ponce Financial Group (PDLB)
- It’s Time To PLAY With Dave & Buster’s
- Seagate Technology: Improved Fundamentals & Recovering Technicals
- It’s A Sweet Time To Buy The J.M. Smucker Co.
- Don’t Rush Out To Buy G-III Apparel
- Target’s Warning Is Dire News For The S&P 500
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ponce Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ponce Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.