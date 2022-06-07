Stifel Nicolaus Increases Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Price Target to $111.00

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $105.00 to $111.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 157.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Mirati Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $164.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $227.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.87.

Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $43.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.64. Mirati Therapeutics has a one year low of $32.96 and a one year high of $195.99.

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.37) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.67) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6990.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics will post -14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,482,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $368,577,000 after buying an additional 43,833 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,440,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $608,611,000 after purchasing an additional 336,737 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,387,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $599,326,000 after purchasing an additional 201,847 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,797,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $230,022,000 after purchasing an additional 40,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,492,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,044,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

