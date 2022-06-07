STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.40.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STM shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from €44.00 ($47.31) to €38.00 ($40.86) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 24,301 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,636 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 30,410 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,231 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STM opened at $39.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.90. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $34.83 and a one year high of $52.15. The company has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.46.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.81%.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

