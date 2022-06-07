StockNews.com Downgrades RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) to Sell

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust to $17.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

NYSE RLJ traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.88. 1,420,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,118. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.59 and its 200-day moving average is $13.74. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $16.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10.

RLJ Lodging Trust ( NYSE:RLJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.30). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $576,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLJ. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 65.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

