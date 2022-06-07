StockNews.com Lowers IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) to Hold

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $231.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.25.

Shares of NYSE IQV traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $220.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,626. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $195.57 and a 1 year high of $285.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 271.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

