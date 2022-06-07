StockNews.com Lowers PVH (NYSE:PVH) to Hold

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PVH. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on PVH from $100.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wedbush decreased their target price on PVH from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PVH from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut PVH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on PVH from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PVH has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.56.

Shares of PVH stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.07. 1,299,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,575,438. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. PVH has a twelve month low of $60.35 and a twelve month high of $125.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.07.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.61. PVH had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PVH will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $36,627.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in PVH by 73.6% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PVH by 2,076.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 370 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

