StockNews.com Upgrades Frontline (NYSE:FRO) to Hold

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Frontline in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Frontline from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.93.

NYSE:FRO traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $10.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,622,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,964. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.60 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.11. Frontline has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $11.57.

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Frontline had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Frontline will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRO. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Frontline by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 27,334 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Frontline by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,703 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Frontline by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,344 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Frontline by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 328,359 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.33% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

