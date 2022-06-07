StockNews.com Upgrades Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) to Buy

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.25 to $9.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Höegh LNG Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.35.

Shares of HMLP stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.05. 448,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,577. Höegh LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $18.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.40.

Höegh LNG Partners ( NYSE:HMLP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The shipping company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 39.72% and a return on equity of 13.49%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 65.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,813 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 143.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,576 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 19,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. As of March 31, 2022, it had a fleet of five FSRUs. Höegh LNG GP LLC is the general partner of the company.

