Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 366 ($4.59).

KETL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Strix Group in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Strix Group from GBX 375 ($4.70) to GBX 300 ($3.76) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Strix Group from GBX 360 ($4.51) to GBX 310 ($3.88) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

In other news, insider Richard Sells purchased 9,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 202 ($2.53) per share, for a total transaction of £19,985.88 ($25,044.96). Also, insider Mark Adrian Kirkland purchased 11,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 218 ($2.73) per share, with a total value of £24,906.50 ($31,211.15).

Shares of LON KETL opened at GBX 187.51 ($2.35) on Tuesday. Strix Group has a twelve month low of GBX 179.90 ($2.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 390 ($4.89). The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.40. The company has a market capitalization of £388.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 201.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 243.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a GBX 5.60 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Strix Group’s previous dividend of $2.75. This represents a yield of 2.33%. Strix Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.82%.

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

