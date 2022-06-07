Sujal Shah Purchases 51,301 Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Stock

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) CEO Sujal Shah acquired 51,301 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $100,036.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,036.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ CBAY opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.09. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $5.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 13.68 and a current ratio of 13.68.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 810.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,320 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics to $12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CymaBay Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.39.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta that is in phase III clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), as well as has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

