Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $186.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SUI. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Sun Communities from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.63.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $161.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Sun Communities has a 12 month low of $151.51 and a 12 month high of $211.79. The company has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.39.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 5.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Communities will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total transaction of $2,073,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 148,691 shares in the company, valued at $26,804,526.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 125.1% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 37.6% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 54,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,548,000 after acquiring an additional 14,898 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 12,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 9,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period.

Sun Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

