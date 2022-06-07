Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust invests primarily in retail and office purposes. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust is based in Singapore. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

OTCMKTS:SURVF opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.17. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $1.34.

Listed on 9 December 2004, Suntec REIT holds properties in Suntec City, Singapore's largest integrated commercial development (including one of Singapore's largest shopping Mall), a 66.3% interest in Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, a one-third interest in One Raffles Quay, a one-third interest in Marina Bay Financial Centre Towers 1 and 2 and the Marina Bay Link Mall, and a 30.0% interest in 9 Penang Road.

