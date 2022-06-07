Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
NYSE SDPI opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $34.45 million, a P/E ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.03. Superior Drilling Products has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $2.38.
Superior Drilling Products Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Superior Drilling Products (SDPI)
- CrowdStrike earnings and revenue beat forecasts, stock falls
- Ryder System, Inc: The Most Interesting Play In Logistics
- This Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- Macys Stock is Ready to Buy
- First Solar Stock is Ready to Shine
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.