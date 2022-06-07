SVB Leerink Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Seagen in a research report issued on Sunday, June 5th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $2.68 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.42. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Seagen’s FY2025 earnings at $7.39 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.35 EPS.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Seagen from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Seagen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Seagen from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Seagen from $254.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Seagen from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.67.

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $142.52 on Tuesday. Seagen has a one year low of $105.43 and a one year high of $192.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.79.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.24. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.86% and a negative net margin of 41.32%. The firm had revenue of $426.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Seagen news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.32, for a total transaction of $57,872.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,946 shares in the company, valued at $10,960,526.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $2,142,134.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 666,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,717,081.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,457 shares of company stock worth $7,335,312. 27.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the first quarter worth $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 256.6% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

